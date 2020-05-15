App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Real Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 116.30 crore, down 93.62% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Real Estate are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.30 crore in March 2020 down 93.62% from Rs. 1,821.55 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.79 crore in March 2020 down 201.12% from Rs. 108.57 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 44.45 crore in March 2020 down 111.55% from Rs. 384.91 crore in March 2019.

Indiabulls Real shares closed at 45.10 on May 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.97% returns over the last 6 months and -53.22% over the last 12 months.

Indiabulls Real Estate
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations116.301,232.261,821.55
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations116.301,232.261,821.55
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials94.63----
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost19.9427.2334.12
Depreciation6.727.282.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses81.561,079.701,621.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-86.56118.05162.93
Other Income35.3985.45219.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-51.17203.49382.00
Interest81.1487.08144.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-132.31116.42237.33
Exceptional Items-11.80----
P/L Before Tax-144.11116.42237.33
Tax-34.4067.14123.31
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-109.7149.27114.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-109.7149.27114.02
Minority Interest-0.08-0.07-0.04
Share Of P/L Of Associates-----5.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-109.7949.20108.57
Equity Share Capital90.9390.9390.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.421.082.41
Diluted EPS-2.421.082.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.421.082.41
Diluted EPS-2.421.082.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 15, 2020 09:35 am

tags #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Indiabulls Real #Indiabulls Real Estate #Results

