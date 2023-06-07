Indiabulls Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.22 crore, down 36.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.22 crore in March 2023 down 36.96% from Rs. 25.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.92 crore in March 2023 up 64.29% from Rs. 33.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2023 up 162.46% from Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2022.

Indiabulls Ent shares closed at 8.60 on June 06, 2023 (NSE)