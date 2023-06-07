Indiabulls Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.22 crore, down 36.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 16.22 crore in March 2023 down 36.96% from Rs. 25.73 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.92 crore in March 2023 up 64.29% from Rs. 33.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2023 up 162.46% from Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2022.
Indiabulls Ent shares closed at 8.60 on June 06, 2023 (NSE)
|Indiabulls Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|16.22
|15.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|16.22
|15.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.52
|5.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.93
|2.41
|Depreciation
|4.85
|4.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.44
|-0.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.52
|3.86
|Other Income
|1.73
|3.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.79
|7.03
|Interest
|1.39
|1.83
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.18
|5.20
|Exceptional Items
|-9.06
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.24
|5.20
|Tax
|-0.25
|0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.99
|4.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.93
|-2.92
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.92
|1.51
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.92
|1.51
|Equity Share Capital
|39.67
|39.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited