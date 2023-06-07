English
    Indiabulls Ent Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.22 crore, down 36.96% Y-o-Y

    June 07, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indiabulls Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.22 crore in March 2023 down 36.96% from Rs. 25.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.92 crore in March 2023 up 64.29% from Rs. 33.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2023 up 162.46% from Rs. 6.50 crore in March 2022.

    Indiabulls Ent shares closed at 8.60 on June 06, 2023 (NSE)

    Indiabulls Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.2215.71
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations16.2215.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.525.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost1.932.41
    Depreciation4.854.79
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses6.44-0.92
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.523.86
    Other Income1.733.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.797.03
    Interest1.391.83
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.185.20
    Exceptional Items-9.06--
    P/L Before Tax-11.245.20
    Tax-0.250.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.994.43
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.93-2.92
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.921.51
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-11.921.51
    Equity Share Capital39.6739.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.600.08
    Diluted EPS-0.600.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.600.08
    Diluted EPS-0.600.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 7, 2023 11:00 am