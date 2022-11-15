English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    India Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 70.99% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Steel Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in September 2022 down 70.99% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.42 crore in September 2022 down 37.98% from Rs. 6.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2022 down 3058.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.

    India Steel shares closed at 2.06 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.83% returns over the last 6 months and 27.16% over the last 12 months.

    India Steel Works
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.541.345.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.541.345.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials-0.030.685.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.291.28-0.96
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.461.490.95
    Depreciation1.871.871.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.242.912.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.30-6.90-5.18
    Other Income0.060.463.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.24-6.44-2.06
    Interest2.191.982.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.42-8.43-4.71
    Exceptional Items-----2.12
    P/L Before Tax-9.42-8.43-6.83
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.42-8.43-6.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.42-8.43-6.83
    Equity Share Capital39.8139.8139.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.21-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.21-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.21-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.21-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #India Steel #India Steel Works #Results #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:55 pm