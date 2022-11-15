India Steel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore, down 70.99% Y-o-Y
November 15, 2022 / 12:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for India Steel Works are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.54 crore in September 2022 down 70.99% from Rs. 5.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.42 crore in September 2022 down 37.98% from Rs. 6.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2022 down 3058.82% from Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2021.
India Steel shares closed at 2.06 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -35.83% returns over the last 6 months and 27.16% over the last 12 months.
|India Steel Works
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.54
|1.34
|5.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.54
|1.34
|5.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.03
|0.68
|5.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.29
|1.28
|-0.96
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.46
|1.49
|0.95
|Depreciation
|1.87
|1.87
|1.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.24
|2.91
|2.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.30
|-6.90
|-5.18
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.46
|3.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.24
|-6.44
|-2.06
|Interest
|2.19
|1.98
|2.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.42
|-8.43
|-4.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-2.12
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.42
|-8.43
|-6.83
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.42
|-8.43
|-6.83
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.42
|-8.43
|-6.83
|Equity Share Capital
|39.81
|39.81
|39.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.21
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.21
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.21
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.21
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited