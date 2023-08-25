India Inc’s Q1 scorecard: Only 7 Nifty companies earned more than Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s pink-hued fantasy film has not only become a global phenomenon but also set the box office cash registers ringing.

India Inc’s June quarter results season is done and dusted, with investors and analysts combing through the numbers with laser-sharp focus. But do you know how corporate India stacks up against global markets? Or which Nifty company posted the least net profit? Or just how much is the aggregate revenue of the country’s top 50 firms?

Here are some charts to break down India Inc’s Q1 show:

Barbillion

Greta Gerwig’s pink-hued fantasy film Barbie has not only become a global phenomenon but also set the box office cash registers ringing. The Margot Robbie-starrer has amassed over $1.2 billion (about Rs 9,950 crore) in worldwide ticket sales, so far, breaking the record for female directors.

This figure is also higher than the first quarter net profit of most Indian corporate giants.

Many market purists will scoff at the idea of comparing a film’s box office collections (revenue) with a company’s net profit. So here’s another statistic – with an estimated budget of $145 million, Barbie has already generated an ROI of over 700 percent. How many companies can boast of such returns on their invested capital?

Apple of my eye

The world’s most profitable company lording over its peers is hardly a secret. The only question is — by how much?

Here’s a sobering statistic. At $19.4 billion, Apple’s net profit for the June quarter is comparable to the profit of all the Nifty50 companies combined ($23.34 billion, or Rs 1.94 lakh crore).

The Cupertino, California-headquartered tech behemoth posted revenue of $83 billion for the three months to June. This compares with the cumulative topline of $200 billion (Rs 16.63 lakh crore) of the Nifty50 firms.

Apple's iPhone sales alone aggregate to a whopping $40.68 billion.

Food for thought

Consumers in the US spent an estimated $47 billion on pizzas last year. Extrapolating the figure in quarterly terms, the figure is almost half of the Nifty50 firms’ Q1 net profit.

Here’s another nugget to chew on.

Brazilian football superstar Neymar’s contract with Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal is worth a staggering $400 million a year, according to reports. This includes his base salary as well as a host of commercial deals.

Breaking down the numbers, Neymar’s quarterly earnings (around Rs 825 crore) in Saudi Arabia are more than the Q1 net profit of 14 Nifty companies, including Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, UPL, Titan and Tata Steel.

Leaderboard

SBI has overtaken market heavyweight Reliance Industries in terms of quarterly net profit. Only seven companies have posted net profit in excess of Rs 10,000 crore in Q1 FY24.

The company with the lowest net profit in the Nifty pack is UPL at Rs 159 crore.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.​