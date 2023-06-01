India Finsec Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.62 crore, up 72.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.62 crore in March 2023 up 72.24% from Rs. 7.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.06 crore in March 2023 down 64.03% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.62 crore in March 2023 up 109.73% from Rs. 4.11 crore in March 2022.

India Finsec EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

India Finsec shares closed at 33.70 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -8.30% over the last 12 months.