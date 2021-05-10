Indag Rubber Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.74 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.74 crore in March 2021 up 29.25% from Rs. 35.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021 down 12.34% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021 down 2.85% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2020.

Indag Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2020.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 97.50 on May 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.71% returns over the last 6 months and 86.78% over the last 12 months.