Indag Rubber Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.74 crore, up 29.25% Y-o-Y

May 10, 2021 / 02:18 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Indag Rubber are:

Net Sales at Rs 45.74 crore in March 2021 up 29.25% from Rs. 35.39 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in March 2021 down 12.34% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.07 crore in March 2021 down 2.85% from Rs. 3.16 crore in March 2020.

Indag Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.62 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in March 2020.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 97.50 on May 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 26.71% returns over the last 6 months and 86.78% over the last 12 months.

Indag Rubber
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations45.7452.5835.39
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations45.7452.5835.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials30.0433.9228.20
Purchase of Traded Goods0.050.210.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.33-3.23-6.99
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.535.445.10
Depreciation0.820.880.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses7.557.407.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.097.960.84
Other Income0.161.001.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.258.952.22
Interest0.060.080.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.198.882.16
Exceptional Items---13.24--
P/L Before Tax2.19-4.362.16
Tax0.58-1.160.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.62-3.201.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.62-3.201.84
Equity Share Capital5.255.255.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.62-1.220.70
Diluted EPS0.62-1.220.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.62-1.220.70
Diluted EPS0.62-1.220.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Indag Rubber #Results #rubber
first published: May 10, 2021 02:11 pm

