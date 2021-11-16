Indag Rubber Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.47 crore, down 2.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.47 crore in September 2021 down 2.78% from Rs. 46.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021 down 89.69% from Rs. 4.73 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2021 down 75.68% from Rs. 7.77 crore in September 2020.

Indag Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.80 in September 2020.

Indag Rubber shares closed at 77.60 on November 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -11.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.56% over the last 12 months.