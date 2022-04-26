English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar:Pro Masters Virtual | Watch Mr. Somasundaram on Gold Investment
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indag Rubber Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 44.23 crore, down 3.3% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Indag Rubber are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.23 crore in March 2022 down 3.3% from Rs. 45.74 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2022 down 62.12% from Rs. 1.58 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 39.22% from Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2021.

    Indag Rubber EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2021.

    Close

    Indag Rubber shares closed at 80.45 on April 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.32% returns over the last 6 months and -18.24% over the last 12 months.

    Indag Rubber
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.2345.9345.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.2345.9345.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.2729.3630.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.060.030.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.494.96-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.315.015.53
    Depreciation1.031.570.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.936.517.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.87-1.512.08
    Other Income1.693.630.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.832.122.24
    Interest0.030.040.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.802.072.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.802.072.18
    Tax0.200.160.58
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.601.911.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.23
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.601.911.84
    Minority Interest0.00-0.03-0.11
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.01-0.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.601.871.58
    Equity Share Capital5.255.255.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.710.61
    Diluted EPS0.230.710.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.710.61
    Diluted EPS0.230.710.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Indag Rubber #Results #rubber
    first published: Apr 26, 2022 08:25 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.