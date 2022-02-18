ILandFS Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore, down 72.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.96 crore in December 2021 down 72.17% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 up 412.28% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 88.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020.

ILandFS EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

ILandFS shares closed at 8.20 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)