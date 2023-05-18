IG Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 604.98 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 604.98 crore in March 2023 up 16.97% from Rs. 517.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.22 crore in March 2023 down 48.1% from Rs. 73.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.52 crore in March 2023 down 39.6% from Rs. 115.10 crore in March 2022.

IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.91 in March 2022.

IG Petro shares closed at 473.20 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and -28.50% over the last 12 months.