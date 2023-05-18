English
    IG Petro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 604.98 crore, up 16.97% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for IG Petrochemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 604.98 crore in March 2023 up 16.97% from Rs. 517.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.22 crore in March 2023 down 48.1% from Rs. 73.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.52 crore in March 2023 down 39.6% from Rs. 115.10 crore in March 2022.

    IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.41 in March 2023 from Rs. 23.91 in March 2022.

    IG Petro shares closed at 473.20 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and -28.50% over the last 12 months.

    IG Petrochemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations604.98518.31517.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations604.98518.31517.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials419.34440.46306.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks56.07-32.4928.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost21.0620.0018.48
    Depreciation12.2411.6711.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.9541.3549.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.3137.32101.71
    Other Income5.976.151.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.2843.47103.59
    Interest6.519.113.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.7734.36100.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.7734.36100.06
    Tax12.558.9326.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities38.2225.4373.64
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period38.2225.4373.64
    Equity Share Capital30.8030.8030.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.418.2623.91
    Diluted EPS12.418.2623.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.418.2623.91
    Diluted EPS12.418.2623.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
