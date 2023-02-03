IG Petro Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 518.31 crore, up 2.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 518.31 crore in December 2022 up 2.23% from Rs. 507.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.43 crore in December 2022 down 66.14% from Rs. 75.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.14 crore in December 2022 down 51.97% from Rs. 114.80 crore in December 2021.

IG Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 24.38 in December 2021.

