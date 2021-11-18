MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Ideas For Profit | Why should investors look at Mas Financial despite a weak show

Mas Financial did not pile up toxic assets during the pandemic, unlike other lenders in the unorganised sector. In spite of the challenges, the company has maintained the balance sheet quality. With a better quality of balance sheet and its focused approach to quality-driven growth, the earnings trajectory looks promising from FY23.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 08:30 PM IST
Moneycontrol News
first published: Nov 18, 2021 08:30 pm

