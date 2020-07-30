Ideas For Profit | Why investors with high risk appetite can accumulate Dr Reddy's Laboratories

After strong rallies in March and April, the large-cap pharma sector is in a consolidation mode. There is a case of return of investor’s interest in this segment particularly for companies with diversified business exposure due to relative stability in earnings.

Due to this, companies with good earnings set, balance sheet, and relatively better clarity on growth visibility would garner our interest. Dr Reddy's Laboratories perfectly fits into this context.

Watch the accompanying video to know what makes us positive on the stock and why we believe this could be an opportunity for investors with a high-risk appetite.