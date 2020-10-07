Ideas for Profit | What makes Cummins India attractive despite its worst Q1 performance ever?

The June quarter financial performance of Cummins India was one of the worst in its history. Which is why the hit to the share prices wasn’t unexpected. The stock has been again hammered in the recent market volatility, dropping from levels of about Rs 500 a share to currently around Rs 450 per share.

These are quite attractive levels in terms of the valuations, considering that the worst is behind and the business environment is relatively better or expected to improve in the coming months.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses factors that make Cummins India attractive despite booking the worst Q1 in its history.