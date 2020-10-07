172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|ideas-for-profit-what-makes-cummins-india-attractive-despite-booking-the-worst-q1-in-its-history-5934261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | What makes Cummins India attractive despite its worst Q1 performance ever?

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses factors that make Cummins India attractive despite booking the worst Q1 in its history.

Moneycontrol News

The June quarter financial performance of Cummins India was one of the worst in its history. Which is why the hit to the share prices wasn’t unexpected. The stock has been again hammered in the recent market volatility, dropping from levels of about Rs 500 a share to currently around Rs 450 per share.

These are quite attractive levels in terms of the valuations, considering that the worst is behind and the business environment is relatively better or expected to improve in the coming months.

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses factors that make Cummins India attractive despite booking the worst Q1 in its history.

Close
 
First Published on Oct 7, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #cummins India Q1 #Ideas For Profit #Moneycontrol Video #video

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.