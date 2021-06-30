MARKET NEWS

Ideas For Profit | Repco Home Finance tripled from Jun’20 lows, will its rally continue?

Despite the spectacular rally with its stock price rising from Rs 120 in June last year to Rs 375 currently, there is more room for strong upside given the attractive valuation. Among different asset classes catered to by NBFCs, home loans have the least credit cost and are less risky. Hence Repco generating ROE above 15 percent should command higher valuation.

