Ideas For Profit | Bajaj Auto: Riding on new launches, post-COVID trends & export demand

Bajaj Auto posted a decent set of numbers for Q1FY22 despite demand in domestic market getting dented due to second wave of COVID-19. Though near-term outlook looks muted due to fear of another wave, and some restrictions due to the pandemic, medium and long-term outlook for the company look promising. We believe there are factors that are expected to work in favour of the company. Watch the video to know more.

