IDBI Gold ETF Consolidated December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,389.07 crore, up 31.54% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 2,389.07 crore in December 2021 up 31.54% from Rs. 1816.29 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 623.24 crore in December 2021 up 58.52% from Rs. 393.15 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,799.03 crore in December 2021 up 7.82% from Rs. 1,668.57 crore in December 2020.

IDBI Gold ETF EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.38 in December 2020.

IDBI Gold ETF shares closed at 4,451.35 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)