    ICICI Lombard Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,694.40 crore, up 13.68% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4,694.40 crore in June 2023 up 13.68% from Rs. 4,129.31 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 390.36 crore in June 2023 up 11.84% from Rs. 349.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 520.01 crore in June 2023 up 11.81% from Rs. 465.09 crore in June 2022.

    ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 7.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.11 in June 2022.

    ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,351.65 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.62% returns over the last 6 months and 6.28% over the last 12 months.

    ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,887.323,726.033,468.22
    Other Operating Income807.08792.69661.09
    Total Income From Operations4,694.404,518.724,129.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost312.49257.83279.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses49.50----
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-337.68-8.932.96
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,179.304,625.163,402.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax490.79-355.34445.02
    Other Income29.22927.8520.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax520.01572.51465.09
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax520.01572.51465.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax520.01572.51465.09
    Tax129.65135.55116.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities390.36436.96349.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period390.36436.96349.03
    Equity Share Capital491.20491.13491.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves10,296.869,901.148,981.03
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.958.907.11
    Diluted EPS7.948.897.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.958.907.11
    Diluted EPS7.948.897.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:00 am

