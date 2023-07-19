ICICI Lombard Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,694.40 crore, up 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,694.40 crore in June 2023 up 13.68% from Rs. 4,129.31 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 390.36 crore in June 2023 up 11.84% from Rs. 349.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 520.01 crore in June 2023 up 11.81% from Rs. 465.09 crore in June 2022.

ICICI Lombard EPS has increased to Rs. 7.95 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.11 in June 2022.

ICICI Lombard shares closed at 1,351.65 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.62% returns over the last 6 months and 6.28% over the last 12 months.