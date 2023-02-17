HUDCO Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,709.58 crore, up 0.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,709.58 crore in December 2022 up 0.57% from Rs. 1,699.92 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 254.27 crore in December 2022 up 30.67% from Rs. 194.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,474.72 crore in December 2022 up 4.96% from Rs. 1,405.00 crore in December 2021.

HUDCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.97 in December 2021.

HUDCO shares closed at 47.35 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 24.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.32% over the last 12 months.