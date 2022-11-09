English
    HT Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore, up 13.6% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore in September 2022 up 13.6% from Rs. 190.41 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.74 crore in September 2022 down 2599.84% from Rs. 6.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 97.34% from Rs. 47.03 crore in September 2021.

    HT Media shares closed at 21.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.83% returns over the last 6 months and -20.52% over the last 12 months.

    HT Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations216.31227.76190.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations216.31227.76190.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.6964.3532.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.43-0.120.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.1956.2648.30
    Depreciation21.7221.5023.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.60104.7297.23
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-42.32-18.95-11.88
    Other Income21.8516.1735.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-20.47-2.7823.22
    Interest15.2911.6011.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.76-14.3812.15
    Exceptional Items-31.61---1.75
    P/L Before Tax-67.37-14.3810.40
    Tax86.37-6.114.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-153.74-8.276.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-153.74-8.276.15
    Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.65-0.360.27
    Diluted EPS-6.65-0.360.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.65-0.360.27
    Diluted EPS-6.65-0.360.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:58 am