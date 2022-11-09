HT Media Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore, up 13.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.31 crore in September 2022 up 13.6% from Rs. 190.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 153.74 crore in September 2022 down 2599.84% from Rs. 6.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.25 crore in September 2022 down 97.34% from Rs. 47.03 crore in September 2021.

HT Media shares closed at 21.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.83% returns over the last 6 months and -20.52% over the last 12 months.