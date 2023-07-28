HT Media Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 205.69 crore, down 9.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 205.69 crore in June 2023 down 9.69% from Rs. 227.76 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.55 crore in June 2023 down 136.4% from Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.22 crore in June 2023 down 50.75% from Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2022.

HT Media shares closed at 23.30 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.31% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.