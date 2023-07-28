English
    HT Media Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 205.69 crore, down 9.69% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HT Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 205.69 crore in June 2023 down 9.69% from Rs. 227.76 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 19.55 crore in June 2023 down 136.4% from Rs. 8.27 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.22 crore in June 2023 down 50.75% from Rs. 18.72 crore in June 2022.

    HT Media shares closed at 23.30 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.31% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.

    HT Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations205.69235.37227.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations205.69235.37227.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.8072.8564.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.37-0.09-0.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.8153.4556.26
    Depreciation19.6020.5421.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses103.64134.78104.72
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.53-46.16-18.95
    Other Income22.1523.0816.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.38-23.08-2.78
    Interest14.7314.4811.60
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-25.11-37.56-14.38
    Exceptional Items---71.85--
    P/L Before Tax-25.11-109.41-14.38
    Tax-5.56-11.18-6.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-19.55-98.23-8.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-19.55-98.23-8.27
    Equity Share Capital46.5546.5546.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.85-4.25-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.85-4.25-0.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.85-4.25-0.36
    Diluted EPS-0.85-4.25-0.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

