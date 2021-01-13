HPL Electric & Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 231.83 crore, up 0.85% Y-o-Y
January 13, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HPL Electric & Power are:
Net Sales at Rs 231.83 crore in December 2020 up 0.85% from Rs. 229.87 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.79 crore in December 2020 up 54.16% from Rs. 5.06 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.60 crore in December 2020 up 10.55% from Rs. 29.49 crore in December 2019.
HPL Electric & EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.79 in December 2019.
HPL Electric & shares closed at 46.20 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.62% returns over the last 6 months and 5.24% over the last 12 months.
|HPL Electric & Power
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|231.83
|220.16
|229.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|231.83
|220.16
|229.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|152.50
|151.29
|160.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.23
|-11.59
|-16.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.12
|26.27
|32.33
|Depreciation
|10.55
|10.48
|8.42
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.57
|22.65
|25.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|21.31
|21.06
|20.47
|Other Income
|0.74
|0.73
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.05
|21.79
|21.07
|Interest
|14.98
|15.03
|14.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.07
|6.76
|6.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|7.07
|6.76
|6.95
|Tax
|-0.72
|0.24
|1.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.79
|6.53
|5.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.79
|6.53
|5.06
|Equity Share Capital
|64.30
|64.30
|64.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.21
|1.01
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|1.21
|1.01
|0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.21
|1.01
|0.79
|Diluted EPS
|1.21
|1.01
|0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited