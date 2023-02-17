HOV Services Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore, up 20.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.02 crore in December 2022 up 20.72% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2022 down 8.23% from Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2022 up 20.88% from Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2021.

HOV Services EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2021.

HOV Services shares closed at 46.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.78% returns over the last 6 months and -14.86% over the last 12 months.