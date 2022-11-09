HOEC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.84 crore, up 144.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.84 crore in September 2022 up 144.23% from Rs. 31.05 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.56 crore in September 2022 down 62.29% from Rs. 17.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.58 crore in September 2022 down 7.86% from Rs. 23.42 crore in September 2021.

HOEC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.50 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in September 2021.

HOEC shares closed at 150.20 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.69% returns over the last 6 months and -25.79% over the last 12 months.