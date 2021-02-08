HOEC Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.82 crore, down 43.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.82 crore in December 2020 down 43.81% from Rs. 49.50 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2020 down 84.26% from Rs. 53.34 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.56 crore in December 2020 down 60.96% from Rs. 39.86 crore in December 2019.

HOEC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.63 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.03 in December 2019.

HOEC shares closed at 86.05 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 8.24% returns over the last 6 months and -10.92% over the last 12 months.