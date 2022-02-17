HMT Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore, down 43.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore in December 2021 down 43.4% from Rs. 54.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2021 down 1.41% from Rs. 26.97 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021 down 85.5% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2020.

HMT shares closed at 29.95 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.17% returns over the last 6 months and 35.83% over the last 12 months.