HMT Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore, down 43.4% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HMT are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.07 crore in December 2021 down 43.4% from Rs. 54.89 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.35 crore in December 2021 down 1.41% from Rs. 26.97 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021 down 85.5% from Rs. 2.62 crore in December 2020.
HMT shares closed at 29.95 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.17% returns over the last 6 months and 35.83% over the last 12 months.
|HMT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.07
|51.50
|54.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.07
|51.50
|54.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.11
|14.07
|22.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.87
|2.32
|6.36
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-5.33
|20.27
|5.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.98
|23.29
|24.05
|Depreciation
|2.39
|2.46
|2.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.02
|7.61
|12.13
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.97
|-18.52
|-18.48
|Other Income
|10.72
|9.95
|13.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.25
|-8.57
|-5.30
|Interest
|19.93
|24.84
|22.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-27.18
|-33.41
|-27.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.18
|-33.41
|-27.77
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.18
|-33.41
|-27.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.17
|0.42
|0.80
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.35
|-32.99
|-26.97
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.35
|-32.99
|-26.97
|Equity Share Capital
|1,204.09
|1,204.09
|1,204.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.93
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.93
|-0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.76
|-0.93
|-0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.76
|-0.93
|-0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited