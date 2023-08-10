Hindusthan Urba Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.25 crore, down 32.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.25 crore in June 2023 down 32.6% from Rs. 148.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.83 crore in June 2023 up 9.71% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2023 up 164.33% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 2,466.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and 4.22% over the last 12 months.