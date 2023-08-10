English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindusthan Urba Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.25 crore, down 32.6% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.25 crore in June 2023 down 32.6% from Rs. 148.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.83 crore in June 2023 up 9.71% from Rs. 6.45 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in June 2023 up 164.33% from Rs. 1.71 crore in June 2022.

    Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 2,466.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.08% returns over the last 6 months and 4.22% over the last 12 months.

    Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.25150.42148.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.25150.42148.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials72.9386.57124.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods---0.42--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-21.6012.45-32.28
    Power & Fuel--16.62--
    Employees Cost8.418.708.59
    Depreciation6.966.977.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.6523.1447.76
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.10-3.61-6.85
    Other Income0.653.211.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.44-0.39-5.29
    Interest10.3110.339.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.75-10.72-14.69
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.75-10.72-14.69
    Tax-3.68-2.42-5.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.07-8.30-9.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.07-8.30-9.09
    Minority Interest3.242.082.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-5.83-6.22-6.45
    Equity Share Capital1.441.441.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-40.37-43.10-44.71
    Diluted EPS-40.37-43.10-44.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-40.37-43.10-44.71
    Diluted EPS-40.37-43.10-44.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindusthan Urba #Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited #Infrastructure - General #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!