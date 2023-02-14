English
    Hindustan Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.57 crore, down 9.09% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 181.57 crore in December 2022 down 9.09% from Rs. 199.72 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 105.29% from Rs. 32.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.93 crore in December 2022 down 74.88% from Rs. 39.53 crore in December 2021.

    Hindustan Media shares closed at 50.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and -31.96% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Media Ventures
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations181.57175.62199.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations181.57175.62199.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.8483.1069.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.220.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.0439.9937.26
    Depreciation9.197.387.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.1483.9666.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-23.67-39.0319.59
    Other Income24.4121.4412.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.74-17.5932.50
    Interest6.025.202.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.28-22.7930.40
    Exceptional Items---5.16--
    P/L Before Tax-5.28-27.9530.40
    Tax-3.587.40-1.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.70-35.3532.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.70-35.3532.15
    Equity Share Capital73.6773.6773.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-4.804.36
    Diluted EPS-0.23-4.804.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-4.804.36
    Diluted EPS-0.23-4.804.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am