Hindustan Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.57 crore, down 9.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 181.57 crore in December 2022 down 9.09% from Rs. 199.72 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 105.29% from Rs. 32.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.93 crore in December 2022 down 74.88% from Rs. 39.53 crore in December 2021.
Hindustan Media shares closed at 50.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and -31.96% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|181.57
|175.62
|199.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|181.57
|175.62
|199.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|77.84
|83.10
|69.47
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.22
|0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.04
|39.99
|37.26
|Depreciation
|9.19
|7.38
|7.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|78.14
|83.96
|66.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-23.67
|-39.03
|19.59
|Other Income
|24.41
|21.44
|12.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.74
|-17.59
|32.50
|Interest
|6.02
|5.20
|2.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.28
|-22.79
|30.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-5.16
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.28
|-27.95
|30.40
|Tax
|-3.58
|7.40
|-1.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.70
|-35.35
|32.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.70
|-35.35
|32.15
|Equity Share Capital
|73.67
|73.67
|73.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-4.80
|4.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-4.80
|4.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-4.80
|4.36
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-4.80
|4.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited