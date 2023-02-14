Hindustan Media Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 181.57 crore, down 9.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 181.57 crore in December 2022 down 9.09% from Rs. 199.72 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2022 down 105.29% from Rs. 32.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.93 crore in December 2022 down 74.88% from Rs. 39.53 crore in December 2021.

Hindustan Media shares closed at 50.25 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and -31.96% over the last 12 months.