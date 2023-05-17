Hindustan Media Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 188.13 crore, down 4.6% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Media Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 188.13 crore in March 2023 down 4.6% from Rs. 197.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.08 crore in March 2023 up 483.57% from Rs. 2.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2023 up 5.82% from Rs. 18.03 crore in March 2022.

    Hindustan Media EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2022.

    Hindustan Media shares closed at 59.55 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.69% returns over the last 6 months and -1.00% over the last 12 months.

    Hindustan Media Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations188.13181.57197.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations188.13181.57197.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.4677.8467.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.030.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.2740.0438.42
    Depreciation7.159.467.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.2778.3477.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.05-24.145.78
    Other Income28.9825.895.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.931.7510.93
    Interest2.466.022.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.47-4.277.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.47-4.277.99
    Tax-2.49-3.585.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.96-0.692.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.96-0.692.40
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.120.01-0.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.08-0.682.07
    Equity Share Capital73.6773.6773.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.64-0.090.28
    Diluted EPS1.64-0.090.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.64-0.090.28
    Diluted EPS1.64-0.090.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

