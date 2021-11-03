Hind Rectifiers Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 102.12 crore, up 1.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.12 crore in September 2021 up 1.2% from Rs. 100.91 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2021 up 18.06% from Rs. 2.86 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2021 up 3% from Rs. 7.33 crore in September 2020.

Hind Rectifiers EPS has increased to Rs. 2.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.73 in September 2020.

Hind Rectifiers shares closed at 195.30 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 60.54% returns over the last 6 months and 60.08% over the last 12 months.