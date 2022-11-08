HIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.87 crore, down 0.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 763.87 crore in September 2022 down 0.26% from Rs. 765.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2022 down 125.93% from Rs. 26.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2022 down 71.03% from Rs. 67.55 crore in September 2021.

HIL shares closed at 2,787.95 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -38.82% over the last 12 months.