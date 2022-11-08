English
    HIL Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 763.87 crore, down 0.26% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 763.87 crore in September 2022 down 0.26% from Rs. 765.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2022 down 125.93% from Rs. 26.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.57 crore in September 2022 down 71.03% from Rs. 67.55 crore in September 2021.

    HIL shares closed at 2,787.95 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.47% returns over the last 6 months and -38.82% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations763.871,084.65765.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations763.871,084.65765.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials408.83596.63423.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.4921.2428.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks40.4710.18-18.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost95.08108.0897.97
    Depreciation26.3327.9329.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184.98225.73171.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.3194.8633.72
    Other Income7.5513.934.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.76108.7938.39
    Interest3.452.862.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.21105.9335.45
    Exceptional Items-0.47--0.30
    P/L Before Tax-10.68105.9335.75
    Tax-3.9119.479.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.7786.4626.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.7786.4626.11
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates--0.27--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.7786.7326.11
    Equity Share Capital7.547.547.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.01115.4334.85
    Diluted EPS-8.97114.8534.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-9.01115.4334.85
    Diluted EPS-8.97114.8534.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

