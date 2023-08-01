English
    HG Infra Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,271.34 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HG Infra Engineering Ltd. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,271.34 crore in June 2023 up 19.3% from Rs. 1,065.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.38 crore in June 2023 up 21.25% from Rs. 97.63 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.57 crore in June 2023 up 25.82% from Rs. 165.77 crore in June 2022.

    HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 18.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.98 in June 2022.

    HG Infra Engg shares closed at 950.25 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.42% returns over the last 6 months and 59.93% over the last 12 months.

    HG Infra Engineering Ltd.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,271.341,469.621,065.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,271.341,469.621,065.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials591.98685.26551.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.5262.8237.62
    Depreciation31.0526.0920.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses403.06483.80314.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax173.73211.65142.33
    Other Income3.797.743.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.52219.39145.63
    Interest17.2718.9514.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax160.25200.44131.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax160.25200.44131.23
    Tax41.8752.7533.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities118.38147.6997.63
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period118.38147.6997.63
    Equity Share Capital65.1765.1765.17
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.1622.6614.98
    Diluted EPS18.1622.6614.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.1622.6614.98
    Diluted EPS18.1622.6614.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

