HG Infra Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,271.34 crore, up 19.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,271.34 crore in June 2023 up 19.3% from Rs. 1,065.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.38 crore in June 2023 up 21.25% from Rs. 97.63 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.57 crore in June 2023 up 25.82% from Rs. 165.77 crore in June 2022.

HG Infra Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 18.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.98 in June 2022.

HG Infra Engg shares closed at 950.25 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 42.42% returns over the last 6 months and 59.93% over the last 12 months.