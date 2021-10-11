HFCL Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,122.05 crore, up 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,122.05 crore in September 2021 up 6.42% from Rs. 1,054.32 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.61 crore in September 2021 up 59.93% from Rs. 51.03 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.20 crore in September 2021 up 25.68% from Rs. 137.81 crore in September 2020.

HFCL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2020.

HFCL shares closed at 76.55 on October 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 199.02% returns over the last 6 months and 368.20% over the last 12 months.