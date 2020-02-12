Hexaware Tech Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,528.82 crore, up 22.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,528.82 crore in December 2019 up 22.07% from Rs. 1,252.42 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 167.80 crore in December 2019 up 35.93% from Rs. 123.44 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 241.12 crore in December 2019 up 41.95% from Rs. 169.86 crore in December 2018.

Hexaware Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.62 in December 2019 from Rs. 4.15 in December 2018.

Hexaware Tech shares closed at 375.20 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.11% returns over the last 6 months and 5.81% over the last 12 months.