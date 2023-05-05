Hero Motocorp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8,434.28 crore, up 12.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,434.28 crore in March 2023 up 12.51% from Rs. 7,496.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 805.12 crore in March 2023 up 31.7% from Rs. 611.34 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,361.74 crore in March 2023 up 37.91% from Rs. 987.39 crore in March 2022.

Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 40.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 30.59 in March 2022.

Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,514.50 on May 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.87% returns over the last 6 months and 4.36% over the last 12 months.