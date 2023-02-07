English
    Hero Motocorp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,118.33 crore, up 1.31% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:Net Sales at Rs 8,118.33 crore in December 2022 up 1.31% from Rs. 8,013.08 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 726.03 crore in December 2022 up 3.17% from Rs. 703.74 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,123.68 crore in December 2022 up 1.85% from Rs. 1,103.32 crore in December 2021.
    Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 36.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 35.23 in December 2021.Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,695.00 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months and 1.77% over the last 12 months.
    Hero Motocorp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8,118.339,158.238,013.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8,118.339,158.238,013.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5,629.726,511.235,562.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.700.9917.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.8519.8278.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost560.60563.25532.13
    Depreciation171.97172.83174.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,014.43976.47839.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax769.76913.64808.71
    Other Income181.9593.99120.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax951.711,007.63928.93
    Interest24.1947.6612.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax927.52959.97916.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax927.52959.97916.23
    Tax289.31253.60231.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities638.21706.37684.49
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period638.21706.37684.49
    Minority Interest4.796.16-0.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates83.03-24.0919.75
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates726.03688.44703.74
    Equity Share Capital39.9739.9639.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.3334.4535.23
    Diluted EPS36.2934.4135.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.3334.4535.23
    Diluted EPS36.2934.4135.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited