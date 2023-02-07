Hero Motocorp Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8,118.33 crore, up 1.31% Y-o-Y
February 07, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hero Motocorp are:Net Sales at Rs 8,118.33 crore in December 2022 up 1.31% from Rs. 8,013.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 726.03 crore in December 2022 up 3.17% from Rs. 703.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,123.68 crore in December 2022 up 1.85% from Rs. 1,103.32 crore in December 2021.
Hero Motocorp EPS has increased to Rs. 36.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 35.23 in December 2021.
|Hero Motocorp shares closed at 2,695.00 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months and 1.77% over the last 12 months.
|Hero Motocorp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8,118.33
|9,158.23
|8,013.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8,118.33
|9,158.23
|8,013.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5,629.72
|6,511.23
|5,562.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|15.70
|0.99
|17.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-43.85
|19.82
|78.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|560.60
|563.25
|532.13
|Depreciation
|171.97
|172.83
|174.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,014.43
|976.47
|839.21
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|769.76
|913.64
|808.71
|Other Income
|181.95
|93.99
|120.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|951.71
|1,007.63
|928.93
|Interest
|24.19
|47.66
|12.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|927.52
|959.97
|916.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|927.52
|959.97
|916.23
|Tax
|289.31
|253.60
|231.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|638.21
|706.37
|684.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|638.21
|706.37
|684.49
|Minority Interest
|4.79
|6.16
|-0.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|83.03
|-24.09
|19.75
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|726.03
|688.44
|703.74
|Equity Share Capital
|39.97
|39.96
|39.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.33
|34.45
|35.23
|Diluted EPS
|36.29
|34.41
|35.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|36.33
|34.45
|35.23
|Diluted EPS
|36.29
|34.41
|35.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited