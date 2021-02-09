HEG Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 319.59 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HEG are:
Net Sales at Rs 319.59 crore in December 2020 down 18.82% from Rs. 393.69 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020 up 34.96% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.08 crore in December 2020 down 24.8% from Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2019.
HEG shares closed at 1,196.60 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.51% returns over the last 6 months and -3.69% over the last 12 months.
|HEG
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|319.59
|322.88
|393.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|319.59
|322.88
|393.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|142.65
|158.29
|261.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|61.75
|93.12
|7.28
|Power & Fuel
|31.75
|--
|39.90
|Employees Cost
|13.47
|12.51
|17.48
|Depreciation
|18.53
|18.34
|17.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|71.24
|100.83
|63.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.80
|-60.21
|-13.05
|Other Income
|25.35
|16.41
|27.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.55
|-43.80
|14.23
|Interest
|1.27
|3.04
|8.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.28
|-46.84
|5.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.28
|-46.84
|5.50
|Tax
|-0.40
|-12.93
|-0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.68
|-33.91
|5.94
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.68
|-33.91
|5.94
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-5.48
|18.55
|-7.17
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.80
|-15.36
|-1.23
|Equity Share Capital
|38.60
|38.60
|38.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-3.98
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-3.98
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-3.98
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-3.98
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited