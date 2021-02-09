MARKET NEWS

HEG Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 319.59 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

February 09, 2021 / 06:37 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HEG are:

Net Sales at Rs 319.59 crore in December 2020 down 18.82% from Rs. 393.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020 up 34.96% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.08 crore in December 2020 down 24.8% from Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2019.

HEG shares closed at 1,196.60 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.51% returns over the last 6 months and -3.69% over the last 12 months.

HEG
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations319.59322.88393.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations319.59322.88393.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials142.65158.29261.01
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks61.7593.127.28
Power & Fuel31.75--39.90
Employees Cost13.4712.5117.48
Depreciation18.5318.3417.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses71.24100.8363.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.80-60.21-13.05
Other Income25.3516.4127.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.55-43.8014.23
Interest1.273.048.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.28-46.845.50
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.28-46.845.50
Tax-0.40-12.93-0.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.68-33.915.94
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.68-33.915.94
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.4818.55-7.17
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.80-15.36-1.23
Equity Share Capital38.6038.6038.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.21-3.98-0.32
Diluted EPS-0.21-3.98-0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.21-3.98-0.32
Diluted EPS-0.21-3.98-0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Electrodes & Graphite #HEG #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2021 06:33 pm

