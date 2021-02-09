HEG Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 319.59 crore, down 18.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.59 crore in December 2020 down 18.82% from Rs. 393.69 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.80 crore in December 2020 up 34.96% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.08 crore in December 2020 down 24.8% from Rs. 32.02 crore in December 2019.

HEG shares closed at 1,196.60 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.51% returns over the last 6 months and -3.69% over the last 12 months.