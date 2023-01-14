HDFC Bank Q3 net profit rises 19.9% to Rs 12,698 crore, asset quality stable

live bse live

HDFC Bank has reported a jump of 19.9 percent year-on-year in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 to Rs 12,698 crore.

Consolidated advances grew by 19.2 percent from Rs 13.12 lakh crore as on December 31, 2021 to Rs 15.63 lakh crore as on December 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, standalone net profit of came in at Rs 12,259.5 crore, an increase of 18.5 percent over the same period last quarter. This was above Moneycontrol's estimate of Rs 11,754 crore.

Net interest income for the quarter grew by 24.6 percent YoY to Rs 22,987.8 crore from Rs 18.443.5 crore. Core net interest margin came in at 4.1 percent on total assets.

The bank said in an exchange filing that gross non-performing assets (GNPA) were at 1.23 percent of gross advances as on December 31, 2022 (1 percent excluding NPAs in the agricultural segment), as against 1.23 percent in the previous quarter.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at 0.33 percent for the quarter, showing no improvement or deterioration from the previous quarter.

Total deposits showed a healthy growth of 19.9 percent YoY and stood at Rs 17.33 lakh crore as of December end. "CASA (current account savings account) deposits grew by 12 percent with savings account deposits at Rs 535,206 crore and current account deposits at Rs 227,745 crore," the bank added.

The private lender's distribution network grew to 7,183 branches and 19,007 ATMs / Cash Deposit & Withdrawal Machines (CDMs) across 3,552 cities and towns.