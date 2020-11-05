172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hdfc-bank-names-ramesh-lakshminarayanan-as-cio-6072801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 07:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit up 83% at Rs 26 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.41 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on November 5 reported an 83.48 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 26.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 209.47 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 208.48 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs4,295.80 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.40 percent from their previous close.
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 06:50 pm

