AstraZeneca Pharma India Q2 net profit up 83% at Rs 26 crore

Drug firm AstraZeneca Pharma India on November 5 reported an 83.48 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 26.33 crore for the quarter ended September 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.41 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, it said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 209.47 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 208.48 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India closed at Rs4,295.80 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.40 percent from their previous close.