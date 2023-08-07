English
    Gujarat Fluoro Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,144.77 crore, down 9.02% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,144.77 crore in June 2023 down 9.02% from Rs. 1,258.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 214.68 crore in June 2023 down 22.72% from Rs. 277.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 368.88 crore in June 2023 down 17.07% from Rs. 444.81 crore in June 2022.

    Gujarat Fluoro EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.54 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.29 in June 2022.

    Gujarat Fluoro shares closed at 2,805.70 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.53% returns over the last 6 months and -15.49% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,144.771,470.391,258.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,144.771,470.391,258.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials437.15456.90387.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-109.83-56.00-29.72
    Power & Fuel--235.78--
    Employees Cost84.6977.7772.36
    Depreciation60.3658.8950.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses391.57200.47410.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax280.83496.58366.82
    Other Income27.6918.6927.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax308.52515.27394.17
    Interest27.4634.1521.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax281.06481.12372.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax281.06481.12372.52
    Tax66.38124.4194.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities214.68356.71277.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period214.68356.71277.79
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.5432.4725.29
    Diluted EPS19.5432.4725.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.5432.4725.29
    Diluted EPS19.5432.4725.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Gujarat Fluoro #Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited #Results
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:44 am

