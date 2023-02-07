English
    Gujarat Fluoro Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,417.91 crore, up 40.74% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,417.91 crore in December 2022 up 40.74% from Rs. 1,007.48 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.45 crore in December 2022 up 60.98% from Rs. 204.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 544.62 crore in December 2022 up 56.76% from Rs. 347.42 crore in December 2021.

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,417.911,461.341,007.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,417.911,461.341,007.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials489.72478.58277.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-106.87-87.32-14.10
    Power & Fuel237.99----
    Employees Cost79.5280.0467.98
    Depreciation60.0957.2051.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses194.34454.25357.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax463.12478.59267.25
    Other Income21.4124.2528.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax484.53502.84295.65
    Interest38.1322.9820.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax446.40479.86275.49
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax446.40479.86275.49
    Tax115.88122.6374.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities330.52357.23201.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period330.52357.23201.27
    Minority Interest-1.074.003.38
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates329.45361.23204.65
    Equity Share Capital10.9910.9910.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.0932.5218.32
    Diluted EPS30.0932.5218.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.0932.5218.32
    Diluted EPS30.0932.5218.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited