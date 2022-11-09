English
    Guj Themis Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore, up 36.08% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Themis Biosyn are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.69 crore in September 2022 up 36.08% from Rs. 35.05 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.70 crore in September 2022 up 35.58% from Rs. 13.79 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.80 crore in September 2022 up 34.66% from Rs. 19.16 crore in September 2021.

    Guj Themis EPS has increased to Rs. 12.87 in September 2022 from Rs. 9.49 in September 2021.

    Guj Themis shares closed at 737.45 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 67.15% returns over the last 6 months and 32.05% over the last 12 months.

    Gujarat Themis Biosyn
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.6944.9435.05
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.6944.9435.05
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.667.676.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.003.180.04
    Power & Fuel6.646.36--
    Employees Cost1.911.751.88
    Depreciation0.580.570.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.073.208.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.8222.2117.87
    Other Income1.401.420.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.2223.6318.58
    Interest0.040.060.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.1823.5718.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.1823.5718.46
    Tax6.485.804.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.7017.7713.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.7017.7713.79
    Equity Share Capital7.267.267.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.8712.239.49
    Diluted EPS12.8712.239.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.8712.239.49
    Diluted EPS12.8712.239.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

