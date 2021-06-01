Guj Ind Power Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 332.34 crore, down 2.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 332.34 crore in March 2021 down 2.97% from Rs. 342.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.53 crore in March 2021 down 29.7% from Rs. 61.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.83 crore in March 2021 down 15.46% from Rs. 133.46 crore in March 2020.

Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.09 in March 2020.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 81.10 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.80% over the last 12 months.