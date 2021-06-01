MARKET NEWS

Guj Ind Power Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 332.34 crore, down 2.97% Y-o-Y

June 01, 2021 / 12:32 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Industries Power Co. are:

Net Sales at Rs 332.34 crore in March 2021 down 2.97% from Rs. 342.51 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.53 crore in March 2021 down 29.7% from Rs. 61.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.83 crore in March 2021 down 15.46% from Rs. 133.46 crore in March 2020.

Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.88 in March 2021 from Rs. 4.09 in March 2020.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 81.10 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.38% returns over the last 6 months and 40.80% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Industries Power Co.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations332.34330.81342.51
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations332.34330.81342.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials150.39155.59148.47
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost33.5626.1134.50
Depreciation38.3924.9249.02
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses43.8246.2038.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.1978.0071.98
Other Income8.258.1112.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax74.4486.1184.44
Interest10.2010.1711.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.2475.9472.51
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax64.2475.9472.51
Tax20.7144.0210.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.5331.9261.92
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.5331.9261.92
Equity Share Capital151.25151.25151.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.882.114.09
Diluted EPS2.882.114.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.882.114.09
Diluted EPS2.882.114.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2021 12:22 pm

