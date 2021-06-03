GTL Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 371.41 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 371.41 crore in March 2021 up 0.53% from Rs. 369.46 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 682.79 crore in March 2021 up 39.07% from Rs. 1,120.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2021 down 127.85% from Rs. 52.38 crore in March 2020.

GTL Infra shares closed at 1.10 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)