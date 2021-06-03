GTL Infra Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 371.41 crore, up 0.53% Y-o-Y
June 03, 2021 / 07:58 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTL Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 371.41 crore in March 2021 up 0.53% from Rs. 369.46 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 682.79 crore in March 2021 up 39.07% from Rs. 1,120.67 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.59 crore in March 2021 down 127.85% from Rs. 52.38 crore in March 2020.
GTL Infra shares closed at 1.10 on June 02, 2021 (NSE)
|GTL Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|371.41
|348.88
|369.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|371.41
|348.88
|369.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.08
|13.83
|20.19
|Depreciation
|129.98
|135.67
|148.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|-7.23
|--
|30.44
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|392.63
|241.77
|272.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-162.05
|-42.39
|-102.56
|Other Income
|17.48
|2.83
|6.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-144.57
|-39.56
|-96.53
|Interest
|169.34
|168.06
|174.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-313.91
|-207.62
|-271.21
|Exceptional Items
|-368.88
|--
|-849.46
|P/L Before Tax
|-682.79
|-207.62
|-1,120.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-682.79
|-207.62
|-1,120.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-682.79
|-207.62
|-1,120.67
|Equity Share Capital
|12,496.59
|12,406.96
|12,319.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.16
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.16
|-0.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.54
|-0.16
|-0.88
|Diluted EPS
|-0.54
|-0.16
|-0.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited