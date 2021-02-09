GTL Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 348.88 crore, up 1.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.88 crore in December 2020 up 1.6% from Rs. 343.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 207.62 crore in December 2020 up 13.21% from Rs. 239.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 96.11 crore in December 2020 up 7.84% from Rs. 89.12 crore in December 2019.

GTL Infra shares closed at 1.08 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given 47.95% returns over the last 6 months and 170.00% over the last 12 months.