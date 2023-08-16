GSS Infotech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore, down 23.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.23 crore in June 2023 down 23.36% from Rs. 4.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 down 87.34% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 down 43.33% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2022.

GSS Infotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.

GSS Infotech shares closed at 191.10 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.81% returns over the last 6 months and -14.19% over the last 12 months.