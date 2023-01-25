English
    Gravita India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 706.76 crore, up 50.98% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gravita India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 706.76 crore in December 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 468.13 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2022 up 125.81% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.85 crore in December 2022 up 94.84% from Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2021.

    Gravita India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations706.76618.17468.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations706.76618.17468.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials475.13418.29377.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods151.15119.5950.76
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.9912.52-14.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.3319.5518.40
    Depreciation2.812.552.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.6322.5521.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.7023.1212.48
    Other Income0.345.152.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0428.2714.66
    Interest7.637.555.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.4120.729.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.4120.729.21
    Tax5.094.291.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.3216.437.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.3216.437.67
    Equity Share Capital13.8113.8113.81
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.512.381.11
    Diluted EPS2.512.381.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.512.381.11
    Diluted EPS2.512.381.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited