Gravita India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 706.76 crore, up 50.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 706.76 crore in December 2022 up 50.98% from Rs. 468.13 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.32 crore in December 2022 up 125.81% from Rs. 7.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.85 crore in December 2022 up 94.84% from Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2021.

Gravita India EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.11 in December 2021.

