Graphite India Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 485.00 crore, down 45.01% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Graphite India are:
Net Sales at Rs 485.00 crore in September 2020 down 45.01% from Rs. 882.00 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.00 crore in September 2020 down 122.16% from Rs. 185.00 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.00 crore in September 2020 down 114.66% from Rs. 191.00 crore in September 2019.
Graphite India shares closed at 180.10 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -38.99% over the last 12 months.
|Graphite India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|485.00
|409.00
|882.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|485.00
|409.00
|882.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|254.00
|126.00
|484.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|69.00
|242.00
|-10.00
|Power & Fuel
|69.00
|41.00
|78.00
|Employees Cost
|64.00
|57.00
|79.00
|Depreciation
|13.00
|13.00
|13.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|107.00
|74.00
|111.00
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-91.00
|-144.00
|127.00
|Other Income
|50.00
|68.00
|51.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.00
|-76.00
|178.00
|Interest
|2.00
|2.00
|5.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-43.00
|-78.00
|173.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-43.00
|-78.00
|173.00
|Tax
|-4.00
|-2.00
|-13.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.00
|-76.00
|186.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.00
|-76.00
|186.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.00
|-2.00
|-1.00
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-41.00
|-78.00
|185.00
|Equity Share Capital
|39.00
|39.00
|39.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|-4.04
|9.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|-4.04
|9.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.09
|-4.04
|9.51
|Diluted EPS
|-2.09
|-4.04
|9.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am