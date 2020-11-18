Graphite India Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 485.00 crore, down 45.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 485.00 crore in September 2020 down 45.01% from Rs. 882.00 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.00 crore in September 2020 down 122.16% from Rs. 185.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.00 crore in September 2020 down 114.66% from Rs. 191.00 crore in September 2019.

Graphite India shares closed at 180.10 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -38.99% over the last 12 months.