    Gorani Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore, up 27.64% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gorani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.34 crore in December 2022 up 27.64% from Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2022 up 90.27% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2022 up 77.27% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

    Gorani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2021.

    Gorani Ind shares closed at 186.60 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.74% returns over the last 6 months and 353.46% over the last 12 months.

    Gorani Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.3412.569.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.3412.569.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.8710.267.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.270.000.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.11-0.950.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.911.040.90
    Depreciation0.110.110.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.270.700.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.021.390.58
    Other Income0.040.04-0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.061.420.57
    Interest0.180.150.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.881.270.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.881.270.47
    Tax0.230.330.12
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.650.940.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.650.940.34
    Equity Share Capital5.365.364.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.750.70
    Diluted EPS1.221.750.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.750.70
    Diluted EPS1.221.750.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

