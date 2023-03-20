English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Gold Line Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 30.09% Y-o-Y

    March 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gold Line International Finvest are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 30.09% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 163.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    Gold Line EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

    Gold Line shares closed at 0.47 on March 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.

    Gold Line International Finvest
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.180.180.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.180.180.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.100.08
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.090.18
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.010.01
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.01-0.010.01
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.01-0.010.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.01-0.010.01
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.01-0.010.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.01-0.010.01
    Equity Share Capital52.1052.1052.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.000.00
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Gold Line #Gold Line International Finvest #Results
    first published: Mar 20, 2023 09:22 am