Gold Line Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 30.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 30.09% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 up 163.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Gold Line EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.

Gold Line shares closed at 0.47 on March 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -53.47% returns over the last 6 months and -4.08% over the last 12 months.